Dr. Sara Pauk, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sara Pauk, MD

Dr. Sara Pauk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Pauk works at UW Neighborhood Factoria Clinic in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pauk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uw Medicine Factoria Clinic
    13231 SE 36th St Ste 110, Bellevue, WA 98006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Primary Care at South Lake Union
    750 Republican St Bldg F Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginosis Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sara Pauk, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1821418930
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CORNELL UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sara Pauk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pauk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pauk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pauk has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pauk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Pauk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pauk.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pauk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pauk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

