Dr. Sara Pereira, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (21)
Map Pin Small Birmingham, AL
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sara Pereira, MD

Dr. Sara Pereira, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UAB Hospital.

Dr. Pereira works at THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Pereira's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The University of Alabama At Birmingham
    The University of Alabama At Birmingham
    1900 University Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35233
    (205) 996-7019

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  UAB Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Aortic Valve Surgery
Aortic Valve Disease
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Aortic Valve Surgery
Aortic Valve Disease

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dr. Pereira performed my mitral valve repair in Nov 2018. This procedure was supposed to have been an easier one but turned out to be far from it. In mid-procedure she had to change from a minimally invasive procedure to a full sternectomy. To make a long story short, she was great before the procedure, worked great under pressure during the procedure and had great post-op care for me. Dr. Pereira is literally a life saver and an angel with her hands and skills. Thank you doctor. Doing great now.
    Michael K — Oct 24, 2020
    About Dr. Sara Pereira, MD

    Specialties
    General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1851323505
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University Alabama
    Residency
    University Cincinnati Medical Center
    Internship
    University Of Cincinatti Medical Center
    Medical Education
    University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
