Overview of Dr. Sara Pereira, MD

Dr. Sara Pereira, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UAB Hospital.



Dr. Pereira works at THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.