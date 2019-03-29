Dr. Sara Pierce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Pierce, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Pierce, MD
Dr. Sara Pierce, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.
Dr. Pierce works at
Dr. Pierce's Office Locations
-
1
Clearvista Women's Care LLC7120 Clearvista Dr Ste 4000, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-7444
-
2
Community Surgery Center North8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-2000
-
3
Obgyn Care - Community Physician Network9669 E 146th St Ste 350, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 621-7444
-
4
Community Hospital North7150 Clearvista Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-7444
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pierce?
Dr. Pierce is wonderful! She is empathetic, listens and is validating! Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Sara Pierce, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1366603904
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierce works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierce. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.