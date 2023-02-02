See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Clinton Township, MI
Dr. Sara Pulito, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (34)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sara Pulito, DO

Dr. Sara Pulito, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. 

Dr. Pulito works at Henry Ford Macomb Medical Pavilion in Clinton Township, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pulito's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Macomb Medical Pavilion
    16151 19 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 263-2506

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Syphilis Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Syphilis Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 34 ratings
Patient Ratings (34)
5 Star
(28)
4 Star
(6)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 02, 2023
Dr. Pulito Is Phenomenonal. She is easy to talk to and makes you feel comfortable.
Anonymous — Feb 02, 2023
About Dr. Sara Pulito, DO

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902266281
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sara Pulito, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pulito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pulito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pulito works at Henry Ford Macomb Medical Pavilion in Clinton Township, MI. View the full address on Dr. Pulito’s profile.

34 patients have reviewed Dr. Pulito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pulito.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pulito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pulito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

