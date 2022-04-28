Overview of Dr. Sara Ramirez, MD

Dr. Sara Ramirez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Ramirez works at Mission OB/GYN Medical Group in San Clemente, CA with other offices in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.