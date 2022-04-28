Dr. Sara Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Ramirez, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Ramirez, MD
Dr. Sara Ramirez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Dr. Ramirez's Office Locations
Mission Ob.gyn. Medical Group Inc.665 Camino de los Mares Ste 303A, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (949) 364-1040
Mission OB/GYN Medical Grp Inc26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 525, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-1040
Pacific Solstice LLC26732 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 443, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-1040
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramirez?
Could not have picked a better OB if I tried! So happy with Dr Ramirez. Dr Ramirez was the best doctor possible for this anxious first time mom. Her causal/laid back, yet informative and thorough approach to my prenatal care was exactly what I needed to help keep me calm during pregnancy. I was more than happy with the care I received all the way through. I always felt heard, cared for, and well informed. I ended up having a CSection due to my little one being breech, and everything went flawlessly. All of the nurses commented on how “cute” my incision was. Recovery was quick! Would 100% recommend her to any first time moms who need a doctor that will provide them with a more relaxed attitude but also provides plenty of reassurance! Thank you, Dr Ramirez for helping me with the greatest pregnancy experience possible!
About Dr. Sara Ramirez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1467401638
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.