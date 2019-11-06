Dr. Sadat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sara Sadat
Overview of Dr. Sara Sadat
Dr. Sara Sadat is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA.
Dr. Sadat's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Oc Anaheim Medical Center L 820940 Burbank Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (833) 574-2273
Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (888) 515-3500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had another doctor for many years, but when I lost my beloved husband she never called to find out how I was doing. I realize that I needed someone that care about my physical health as well as my emotional health, I found that in Doctor Sadat, she was my husband’s doctor and now she’s mine. A wonderful caring, excellent doctor, that’s what she is, God bless her! Your patients love you dear doctor Sadat!
About Dr. Sara Sadat
- Internal Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.