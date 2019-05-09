Dr. Sara Sakamoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Sakamoto, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Sakamoto, MD
Dr. Sara Sakamoto, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hilo, HI. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center.
Dr. Sakamoto works at
Dr. Sakamoto's Office Locations
-
1
Hilo Medical Center1190 Waianuenue Ave, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (612) 873-4093
-
2
Winward Orthopedic Group30 Aulike St Ste 201, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 261-4658
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sakamoto?
An emergency visit that she added to her full schedule. She was easy to communicate with and was open to an unusual situation. Her staff was very friendly and helpful as well.
About Dr. Sara Sakamoto, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1447411533
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- UMDNJ
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Brown Univ
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sakamoto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sakamoto accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sakamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sakamoto works at
Dr. Sakamoto has seen patients for De Quervain's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sakamoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakamoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sakamoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sakamoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.