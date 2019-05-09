Overview of Dr. Sara Sakamoto, MD

Dr. Sara Sakamoto, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hilo, HI. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center.



Dr. Sakamoto works at HILO MEDICAL CENTER in Hilo, HI with other offices in Kailua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.