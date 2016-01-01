Overview of Dr. Sara Schaenzer, MD

Dr. Sara Schaenzer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.



Dr. Schaenzer works at Women's Health Specialists-Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates, PLC. Des Moines, IA in Des Moines, IA with other offices in West Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.