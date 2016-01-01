Dr. Sara Schaenzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaenzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Schaenzer, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Schaenzer, MD
Dr. Sara Schaenzer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Dr. Schaenzer's Office Locations
-
1
Main office330 Laurel St Ste 1100, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 288-3287
-
2
Mercyone West Des Moines Medical Center1755 59th Pl, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 247-3121
-
3
Mercy Medical Center-des Moines1111 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 247-3121
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sara Schaenzer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
