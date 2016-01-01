Dr. Sara Shekari, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shekari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Shekari, DMD
Overview
Dr. Sara Shekari, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Champaign, IL.
Dr. Shekari works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental1902 N Prospect Ave Ste 1, Champaign, IL 61822 Directions (844) 901-3337Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shekari?
About Dr. Sara Shekari, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1285288035
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shekari accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shekari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shekari works at
Dr. Shekari has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shekari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shekari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shekari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.