Dr. Sara Shuler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Shuler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Shuler, MD
Dr. Sara Shuler, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Shuler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shuler's Office Locations
-
1
Emory at Decatur Neurology & Sleep Medicine2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 450, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 501-7555
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shuler?
very good/down to earth
About Dr. Sara Shuler, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1124007695
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Purdue University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shuler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shuler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shuler works at
Dr. Shuler speaks Russian.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.