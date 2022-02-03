Overview of Dr. Sara Shuler, MD

Dr. Sara Shuler, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Shuler works at Emory at Decatur Neurology & Sleep Medicine in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.