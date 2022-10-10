See All Hand Surgeons in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Sara Simmons, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (24)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sara Simmons, MD

Dr. Sara Simmons, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Simmons works at Coastal Orthopedics in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Simmons' Office Locations

    Coastal Center
    5101 4th Avenue Cir E Ste 500, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Coastal Orthopedics
    8000 Fl64, Bradenton, FL 34212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 792-1404
    Lakewood Ranch Medical Office Building I
    8340 Lakewood Ranch Blvd Ste 300, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 792-1404
    Coastal Orthopedics - West Bradenton
    6202 17th Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 792-1404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MCM Maxcare
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 10, 2022
    Great experience
    Debra — Oct 10, 2022
    About Dr. Sara Simmons, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    • 1255662797
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts Medical Center
    • John Peter Smith Hospital
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    • Sackler School Of Medicine
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simmons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simmons has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simmons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

