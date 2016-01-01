Dr. Sara Cohen Slatkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen Slatkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Cohen Slatkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Cohen Slatkin, MD
Dr. Sara Cohen Slatkin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Jordan, UT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen Slatkin works at
Dr. Cohen Slatkin's Office Locations
Copperview Medical Center3556 W 9800 S Ste 101, South Jordan, UT 84095 Directions (801) 567-9780
- 2 986430 Nebraska Medical Ctr, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 559-2439
Unmc Physicians988102 NEBRASKA MEDICAL CTR, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 559-2439
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sara Cohen Slatkin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1104245778
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen Slatkin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen Slatkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen Slatkin works at
