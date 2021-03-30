Overview of Dr. Sara Soto, MD

Dr. Sara Soto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Soto works at PIH Health Physicians in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.