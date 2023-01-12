Dr. Spettel Aliyar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sara Spettel Aliyar, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Spettel Aliyar, MD
Dr. Sara Spettel Aliyar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Spettel Aliyar works at
Dr. Spettel Aliyar's Office Locations
Northwest Urology LLC9135 SW Barnes Rd Ste 663, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-1078
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence Seaside Hospital
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spettel always has suggestions for dealing with my issues
About Dr. Sara Spettel Aliyar, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1750544243
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Spettel Aliyar has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spettel Aliyar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
175 patients have reviewed Dr. Spettel Aliyar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spettel Aliyar.
