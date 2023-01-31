Dr. Strauss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sara Strauss, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Strauss, MD
Dr. Sara Strauss, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ.
Dr. Strauss' Office Locations
Hackensack Meridian Health Jfk Medical Center65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7010Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She saved my life when I had a stroke
About Dr. Sara Strauss, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1104119460
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Strauss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Strauss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strauss.
