Dr. Sara Suttle, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.7 (98)
Map Pin Small Bedford, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sara Suttle, DPM

Dr. Sara Suttle, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine - Chicago Illinois and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake.

Dr. Suttle works at Texas Orthopedic Specialists in Bedford, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Suttle's Office Locations

    Texas Orthopedic Specialists
    2425 HIGHWAY 121, Bedford, TX 76021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 540-4477
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Texas Orthopedic Specialists
    10932 N Riverside Dr Ste 108, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Texas Orthopedic Specialists
    3301 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 540-4477

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 98 ratings
    Patient Ratings (98)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 08, 2023
    I like the way she takes her time and listens. I hadn't seen her for over two years and she still remembered me and the treatment plan.
    Nichole — Feb 08, 2023
    About Dr. Sara Suttle, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396976585
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kingwood Medical Center Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency With Reconstructive Rearfoot and Ankle Accreditation
    Medical Education
    • Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine - Chicago Illinois
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Suttle, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suttle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suttle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Suttle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suttle has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suttle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    98 patients have reviewed Dr. Suttle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suttle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suttle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suttle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

