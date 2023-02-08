Dr. Sara Suttle, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suttle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Suttle, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Suttle, DPM
Dr. Sara Suttle, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine - Chicago Illinois and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake.
Dr. Suttle works at
Dr. Suttle's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Orthopedic Specialists2425 HIGHWAY 121, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 540-4477Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Texas Orthopedic Specialists10932 N Riverside Dr Ste 108, Fort Worth, TX 76244 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Texas Orthopedic Specialists3301 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 540-4477
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suttle?
I like the way she takes her time and listens. I hadn't seen her for over two years and she still remembered me and the treatment plan.
About Dr. Sara Suttle, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1396976585
Education & Certifications
- Kingwood Medical Center Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency With Reconstructive Rearfoot and Ankle Accreditation
- Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine - Chicago Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suttle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suttle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suttle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suttle works at
Dr. Suttle has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suttle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Suttle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suttle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suttle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suttle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.