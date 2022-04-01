Overview of Dr. Sara Taroumian, MD

Dr. Sara Taroumian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med|University of Arizona and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Taroumian works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.