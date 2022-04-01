Dr. Sara Taroumian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taroumian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Taroumian, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Taroumian, MD
Dr. Sara Taroumian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med|University of Arizona and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Taroumian works at
Dr. Taroumian's Office Locations
Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA215 Pesetas Ln, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-7535
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everything you want your doctor to be. She takes time to listen to you, communicates well, visits don't feel rushed, and she is super knowledgeable.
About Dr. Sara Taroumian, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1720258585
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med|University of Arizona
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taroumian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taroumian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taroumian has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taroumian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Taroumian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taroumian.
