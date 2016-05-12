Dr. Sara Tarsis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarsis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Tarsis, MD
Overview
Dr. Sara Tarsis, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University.
Dr. Tarsis works at
Locations
Sara L. Tarsis MD Pllc1122 OCEAN AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 343-5601
Premium Health Inc.620 Foster Ave Ste 200, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 407-7300
Premium Health Inc.5506 15Th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 407-7300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yard is was great solved my medical issue spent time with me ! Answer all my Ques Her staff was great!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Sara Tarsis, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarsis accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarsis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarsis has seen patients for Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarsis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarsis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarsis.
