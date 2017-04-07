Overview

Dr. Sara Trammell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Trammell works at Neurosurgery Associates in Abilene, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.