Dr. Sara Turse, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Turse, MD
Dr. Sara Turse, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Turse works at
Dr. Turse's Office Locations
Medical Associates of Brevard200 Michigan Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 733-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sara knows all of my medical conditions and is the best “Gate Keeper” I could every want. She stays on top of what all my other doctors are prescribing and helps me stay on top of the various site effects. Spends more time with you and makes sure you as a whole person is doing well.
About Dr. Sara Turse, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972822559
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turse has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turse accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turse works at
Dr. Turse speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Turse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turse.
