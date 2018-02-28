Dr. Sara Vegh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vegh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Vegh, MD
Dr. Sara Vegh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Advocate Sherman Hospital.
Dr. Vegh's Office Locations
Seigle-ackermann Eye Associates1670 Capital St Ste 100, Elgin, IL 60124 Directions (847) 888-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vegh is very conservative in her treatment plan, which is a comfort to me. I feel I am getting the best care possible.
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1104828102
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Vegh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vegh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vegh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vegh has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Stye and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vegh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vegh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vegh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vegh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vegh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.