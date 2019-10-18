Dr. Watkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sara Watkin, MD
Dr. Sara Watkin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Gloria Richfield Ma Mfcc Inc12301 Wilshire Blvd Ste 515, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 820-9820
She's a straight shooter but with tact. On the pricey side, but you get your money's worth. I typically prefer male doctors but I'm very comfortable talking to her.
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Watkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.