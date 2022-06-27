Dr. Sara Wheeler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Wheeler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Wheeler, MD
Dr. Sara Wheeler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital, Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Wheeler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wheeler's Office Locations
-
1
Axia Women's Health495 Thomas Jones Way Ste 210 Bldg 2, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 688-3744
-
2
Great Valley Ob/Gyn11 Industrial Blvd Ste 101, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (610) 280-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Brandywine Hospital
- Chester County Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wheeler?
I've been seeing Dr. Wheeler for over a decade. She delivered one of my children (and another doctor at the practice who has since retired delivered my other two). I'm 100% comfortable with her, and I count on her for my health. She is awesome.
About Dr. Sara Wheeler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1750352076
Education & Certifications
- Prentice Womens Hospital Northwestern University
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheeler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wheeler works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.