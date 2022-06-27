See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Exton, PA
Dr. Sara Wheeler, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sara Wheeler, MD

Dr. Sara Wheeler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital, Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.

Dr. Wheeler works at Axia Women's Health in Exton, PA with other offices in Paoli, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wheeler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Axia Women's Health
    495 Thomas Jones Way Ste 210 Bldg 2, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 688-3744
  2. 2
    Great Valley Ob/Gyn
    11 Industrial Blvd Ste 101, Paoli, PA 19301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 280-3636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brandywine Hospital
  • Chester County Hospital
  • Paoli Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 27, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr. Wheeler for over a decade. She delivered one of my children (and another doctor at the practice who has since retired delivered my other two). I'm 100% comfortable with her, and I count on her for my health. She is awesome.
    Ann — Jun 27, 2022
    About Dr. Sara Wheeler, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750352076
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Prentice Womens Hospital Northwestern University
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
