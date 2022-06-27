Overview of Dr. Sara Wheeler, MD

Dr. Sara Wheeler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital, Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Wheeler works at Axia Women's Health in Exton, PA with other offices in Paoli, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.