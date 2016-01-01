Overview of Dr. Sara Yarbrough, DO

Dr. Sara Yarbrough, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southwell Medical and Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Yarbrough works at South Georgia Health Group LLC in Valdosta, GA with other offices in Adel, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Yeast Infections and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.