Dr. Sara Yarbrough, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Yarbrough, DO
Dr. Sara Yarbrough, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southwell Medical and Tift Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Yarbrough works at
Dr. Yarbrough's Office Locations
South Georgia Health Group LLC814 Northwood Park Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 262-6810
Southwell Medical Sylvia Barr Center260 Mj Taylor Rd, Adel, GA 31620 Directions (229) 247-2290
Southern Ob. Gyn. Associates P C.220 Northside Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 241-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwell Medical
- Tift Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sara Yarbrough, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yarbrough has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yarbrough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yarbrough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yarbrough works at
Dr. Yarbrough has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Yeast Infections and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yarbrough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yarbrough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yarbrough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yarbrough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yarbrough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.