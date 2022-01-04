Dr. Zuchowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sara Zuchowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Zuchowski, MD
Dr. Sara Zuchowski, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Zuchowski works at
Dr. Zuchowski's Office Locations
Affiliates in Behavioral Health LLC6133 Rockside Rd Ste 207, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 520-5969Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Benhaven Counseling 2 LLC8227 Brecksville Rd Ste 104, Brecksville, OH 44141 Directions (440) 526-0468
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Z for over 10 years. She is always professional, understanding and insightful. Highly recommend her and the Associates in Behavioral Health facility
About Dr. Sara Zuchowski, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1992817266
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuchowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuchowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuchowski works at
Dr. Zuchowski speaks Portuguese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuchowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuchowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuchowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuchowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.