Dr. Sarab Neelam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neelam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarab Neelam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarab Neelam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Neelam works at
Locations
-
1
Macomb Physicians Group8244 Metropolitan Pkwy Ste C, Sterling Heights, MI 48312 Directions (586) 795-4060
-
2
Macomb Physicians Group60005 Campground Rd Ste 600, Washington Township, MI 48094 Directions (586) 786-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neelam?
Dr. Neelam is a caring, no-nonsense physician. My husband was referred to Dr. Neelam after 5 months of being unable to receive the proper care for his condition from other doctors. After 1 month of various non-invasive tests and consultations, we have an answer to his problems! Dr. Neelam took the time to explain and treated us with respect. I would recommend him and his office staff to anyone.
About Dr. Sarab Neelam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1962492702
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- U Ottawa Civic Hosp
- University of Toronto, Fac Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neelam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neelam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neelam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neelam works at
Dr. Neelam has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Anemia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neelam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Neelam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neelam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neelam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neelam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.