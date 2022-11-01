Dr. Sarabjit Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarabjit Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarabjit Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Mass Harvard Chldns Hospital
They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4000 Physicians Blvd Ste 101, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 327-0807
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Kern Valley Healthcare District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
When my family doctor was telling me that he wanted to refer me to a cardiologist, I wanted to find my own. My PPO insurance would allow me to do this. I asked around among friends and did some research. Finally I decided to make some calls to see who can get me in sooner and respond to my calls. Dr. Singh's office is the best. I was able to see Dr. Sign within a week. They requested and gathered all my previous medical records before my appointment. It really helped to save me time and money for redo the labs and tests. I was very happy with the office from scheduling my appointment to Dr. Singh's straightforward comments. He certainly is very experienced and kind. Most important to me is his honesty. I felt assured and didn't have to worry or feel scared.
About Dr. Sarabjit Singh, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Chinese, Panjabi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1134195647
Education & Certifications
- University Mass Harvard Chldns Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
- University Of Punjab
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Chinese, Panjabi, Punjabi and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.