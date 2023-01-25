Dr. Sarabjit Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarabjit Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sarabjit Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Government Med College Punjab.
Medpsych Health Services LLC6237 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (240) 464-8000
Medpsych Health Services7101 Guilford Dr Ste 100, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (240) 464-8000
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Overall good experience
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1184835720
- Government Med College Punjab
- Psychiatry
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.