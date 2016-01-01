See All Internal Medicine Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Sarah Al Obaidi, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sarah Al Obaidi, MD

Dr. Sarah Al Obaidi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. 

Dr. Al Obaidi works at Paul L. Foster School of Medicine in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Al Obaidi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Paul L. Foster School of Medicine
    4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 215-8000
  2. 2
    Well Med
    4774 Loma Del Sur Dr, El Paso, TX 79934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 751-7773

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Back Pain
Contact Dermatitis
Anemia
Back Pain
Contact Dermatitis

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Sarah Al Obaidi, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1386178853
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sarah Al Obaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al Obaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Al Obaidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Al Obaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Al Obaidi works at Paul L. Foster School of Medicine in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Al Obaidi’s profile.

Dr. Al Obaidi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al Obaidi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al Obaidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al Obaidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

