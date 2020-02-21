Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarah Alexander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Alexander, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Associates9104 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-4473Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
St Catherine Hospital Inc4321 Fir St, East Chicago, IN 46312 Directions (219) 836-4473
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- St. Catherine Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alexander was absolutely fabulous - very attentive & caring - she is my cardiologist from now on !!!
About Dr. Sarah Alexander, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1801022124
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
