Dr. Sarah Andry, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Andry, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Andry, DO
Dr. Sarah Andry, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Andry works at
Dr. Andry's Office Locations
-
1
James M.Andry, MD PA5290 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-6000
- 2 5282 Medical Dr Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-6000
-
3
Lsuhsc Shreveport1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 626-0016
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andry?
She is the BEST
About Dr. Sarah Andry, DO
- Sleep Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1568875656
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andry accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andry works at
Dr. Andry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.