Dr. Sarah Anis, MD

Ophthalmology
2.7 (7)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sarah Anis, MD

Dr. Sarah Anis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CHANDIGARH UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Anis works at Rhode Island Eye Institute in Fall River, MA with other offices in Swansea, MA, South Kingstown, RI and Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fall River Office
    235 Hanover St Ste 201, Fall River, MA 02720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 679-0150
  2. 2
    St. Anne's Hospital Pain Management Cent
    440 Swansea Mall Dr, Swansea, MA 02777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 324-1171
  3. 3
    55 Village Square Dr Ste 24, South Kingstown, RI 02879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 272-2020
  4. 4
    Rhode Island Eye Institute
    150 E MANNING ST, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 272-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Glaucoma
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis

Treatment frequency



Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sarah Anis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225276678
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHANDIGARH UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anis has seen patients for Glaucoma, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Anis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

