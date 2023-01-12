Dr. Sarah Arnold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Arnold, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Arnold, MD
Dr. Sarah Arnold, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee - Memphis (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Arnold's Office Locations
Grand Rapids Obgyn3800 Lake Michigan Dr NW Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49534 Directions (616) 267-8520
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arnold was prompt, pleasant, prepared, and caring. She reviewed my history and knew exactly what the issue was that I was being seen for and my history, so I didn't feel like I needed to catch her up, having never seen her before. She put in a referral for testing and to my previous surgeon to expedite future appointments and I was on my way. The follow-up that I have received from Dr. Arnold and her staff since that initial visit has been beyond my expectations, and frankly exceeds any other follow-up care I've received. As Dr. Arnold was the referring physician she has received updates on the procedures I've been having. With each new update, Dr. Arnold is promptly reviewing the information, providing updates in MyChart, and often having her staff follow-up with me on those results so that I know exactly what's going on. She has remained highly involved when she could have passed the baton to the specialists and checked out, which shows me she cares about me as a patient.
About Dr. Sarah Arnold, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1285696591
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital &amp; Medical Center - Chicago (GME)
- University of Tennessee - Memphis (COM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arnold has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arnold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.