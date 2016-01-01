Dr. Sarah Ashby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Ashby, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Ashby, MD
Dr. Sarah Ashby, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Provo, UT. They completed their residency with University Of Wisconsin Hospital
Dr. Ashby works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ashby's Office Locations
-
1
Utah Valley Pediatrics1355 N University Ave Ste 210, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 264-5763Tuesday7:00am - 4:45pmWednesday7:00am - 4:45pmThursday7:00am - 4:45pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ashby?
About Dr. Sarah Ashby, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1306855978
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashby accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashby works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.