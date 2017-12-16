Overview of Dr. Sarah Ashford, MD

Dr. Sarah Ashford, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aspen Valley Hospital and Aurora Medical Center Summit.



Dr. Ashford works at Sleep And Sinus Centers in Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.