Dr. Sarah Ashford, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Sarah Ashford, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Ashford, MD
Dr. Sarah Ashford, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aspen Valley Hospital and Aurora Medical Center Summit.
Dr. Ashford works at
Dr. Ashford's Office Locations
1
Sleep & Sinus Centers of Georgia1000 Hawthorne Ave Ste O, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (678) 689-1100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Aspen Valley Hospital
- Aurora Medical Center Summit
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ashford?
Dr. Beth Ashford is THE BEST!!!! She performed both of my daughter's ear tube surgeries. From the moment we walked in the door we were treated with kindness and respect. My 3 year old generally hates doctors and won't let anyone come near her, but Dr. Beth Ashford has such a gentle spirit about her both kids warmed up to her immediately. Their surgery center is just beautiful and so clean - so much easier than a hospital. We love and highly recommend Dr. Beth Ashford at the Ashford Clinic!!!
About Dr. Sarah Ashford, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1316174303
Education & Certifications
- Moffitt Cancer Ctr
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Presbyterian College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashford accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashford works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashford.
