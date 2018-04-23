Overview

Dr. Sarah Ashitey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Palo Pinto General Hospital.



Dr. Ashitey works at Baylor Family Medicine at Weatherford in Weatherford, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.