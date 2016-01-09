Overview

Dr. Sarah Ayres, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Ayres works at Betty Ayrois MD in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.