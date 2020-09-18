Dr. Sarah Bagwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Sarah Bagwell, MD
Dr. Sarah Bagwell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gardendale, AL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bagwell's Office Locations
- 1 960 Mount Olive Rd Fl 2, Gardendale, AL 35071 Directions (205) 631-3452
-
2
Uab Medicine - Pulmonary Gardendale960 Rocket Way, Gardendale, AL 35071 Directions (205) 631-3452
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best decisions I’ve made by changing to Dr Bagwell.She is not rushed and very thorough in the exam’s.
About Dr. Sarah Bagwell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1629488101
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagwell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bagwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.