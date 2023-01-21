Overview

Dr. Sarah Baker, MD is a Dermatologist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Baker works at Ark-La-Tex Dermatology - Bossier City in Bossier City, LA with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.