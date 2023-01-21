Dr. Sarah Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Baker, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Baker, MD is a Dermatologist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
Ark-La-Tex Dermatology - Bossier City2300 Hospital Dr Ste 400, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions (318) 212-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ark-La-Tex Dermatology - Shreveport1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 160, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 212-3440Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Best Life & Health Insurance
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Office of Group Benefits
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
Dr. Baker is very caring and interested in you and your skin care concerns. She will listen to you and do what she thinks is best for your skin care needs/problems. I know that she has done an excellent job for me and I wouldn’t go anywhere else!!
About Dr. Sarah Baker, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1730335753
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Rush Med Coll/Rush-Presby-St Luke's
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Centenary College Of Louisiana
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
308 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.