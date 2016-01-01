Dr. Sarah Banks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Banks, MD
Dr. Sarah Banks, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New Britain, CT. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Grand St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 224-5011
- Midstate Medical Center
- Backus Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
Dr. Banks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.