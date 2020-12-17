Dr. Sarah Bartlett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartlett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Bartlett, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Bartlett, MD
Dr. Sarah Bartlett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Bartlett's Office Locations
Somi Javaid MD & Associates, Cincinnati, OH8350 E Kemper Rd Ste A, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 404-4166
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Span
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Sarah has always been patient, truly listens to your issues and always gives safe and educated answers to your important questions.
About Dr. Sarah Bartlett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati, Obstetrics and Gynecology
- University of Cincinnati Hospital, Internal Medicine
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Saint Louis University
Dr. Bartlett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartlett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartlett has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartlett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartlett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartlett.
