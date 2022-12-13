Overview

Dr. Sarah Bendel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Bendel works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Winter Garden in Winter Garden, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.