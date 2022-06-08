Dr. Berg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Berg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Berg, MD
Dr. Sarah Berg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boerne, TX.
Dr. Berg works at
Dr. Berg's Office Locations
Consultants in Women's Health108 WATERVIEW PKWY, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 653-5501
Consultants in Women's Health502 Madison Oak Dr Ste 240, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 653-5501
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berg was recommended to me by a close friend after I suffered a miscarriage. The doctor I was seeing at the time was not empathetic after experiencing such a traumatic event. Switching practices and doctors to Dr.Berg was just what I needed when I found out I was expecting again. She took the time to really listen to all of my concerns and explain things to me thoroughly. Even when I was paranoid she validated my feelings and assured me my pregnancy was going great. After a long labor, Dr. Berg was very helpful at all follow up appointments. The same was true for my second baby. Dr. Berg assured me the entire pregnancy, provided clear guidance, and continued to validate any concerns I had. After going into labor an unplanned c-section had to be performed due to the baby’s positioning by another doctor in the same practice. Dr. Berg came to my hospital bed the day after to check on me and discuss the surgery. I cannot recommend Dr. Berg enough, she’s amazing!
About Dr. Sarah Berg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1740538925
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berg works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.