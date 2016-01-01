Dr. Berkson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarah Berkson, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Berkson, MD
Dr. Sarah Berkson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Berkson's Office Locations
- 1 42 Tiemann Pl, New York, NY 10027 Directions (917) 746-3128
- Cigna
About Dr. Sarah Berkson, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
