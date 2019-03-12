Overview of Dr. Sarah Bernard, MD

Dr. Sarah Bernard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.



Dr. Bernard works at Boone Health in Columbia, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.