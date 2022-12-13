Overview of Dr. Sarah Beshlian, MD

Dr. Sarah Beshlian, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Beshlian works at Hand & Elbow Center at Meridian Pavilion in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.