Overview of Dr. Sarah Bland, MD

Dr. Sarah Bland, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Of Miami L M Miller Som and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.



Dr. Bland works at Pht Jmh Inpatient Psy Unit in Miami, FL with other offices in Lake Worth, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.