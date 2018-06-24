Overview of Dr. Sarah Bliss, MD

Dr. Sarah Bliss, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Bliss works at Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse and Suicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.