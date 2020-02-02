Overview of Dr. Sarah Bowen-Pasfield, MD

Dr. Sarah Bowen-Pasfield, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University.



Dr. Bowen-Pasfield works at Nc State Campus Health Pharmacy in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Southern Pines, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.