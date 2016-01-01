Dr. Sarah Brant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Brant, MD
Dr. Sarah Brant, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Watsonville, CA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Watsonville Community Hospital.
Dr. Brant works at
Dr. Brant's Office Locations
Ashika Inc.65 Nielson St Ste 125, Watsonville, CA 95076 Directions (831) 763-6099
Hospital Affiliations
- Watsonville Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Sarah Brant, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1194955930
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- University of Texas Southwestern
- Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science
- General Surgery
Dr. Brant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brant works at
Dr. Brant speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.